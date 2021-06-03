WEST DEPTFORD, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellie Leas, who grew up in the country and has always loved watching animals, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Rhonda Raccoon": a fun and exciting children's story about a fearless raccoon who loves to learn and explore. She writes:
"The first time Rhonda went to reach for a fish, she fell headfirst into the water, and so did her brother and sister! The afternoon turned into a splash party, and no one caught any fish. Bertha shared the one she had caught with her children then took them home and put them to bed. In the next days, they learned how to catch fish as well as their mom."
Published by Page Publishing, Ellie Leas's captivating tale follows Rhonda as she goes to the city by herself and meets new friends there. Once she is back in the forest, Rhonda discovers that her friend Old Oak is hurt and needs a miracle to help him. Rhonda asks for help and meets the Fairies and Unicorns who come to the rescue.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Adventures of Rhonda Raccoon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing