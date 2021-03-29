EAST ORANGE, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ezra Naughton has completed his new book "A Fable of Love": a gripping and potent tale that shows readers how love can conquer all.
Ezra writes, "Feelings are part of who we are. Feelings deliver us to a certain state of mind and state of being. Our emotions are our feelings. All mankind has feelings. Sometimes we, as human beings, do not know what we feel. Thus, the feelings described herein are depicted as alive players present on the stage in our souls."
Published by Page Publishing, Ezra Naughton's heart-wrenching tale makes readers feel the aspects of love firsthand.
This tale elaborates on the joy and sadness that love gives. It takes readers on an emotional rollercoaster as they experience the feeling of love destroying and prevailing. With attention-grabbing illustrations and heartfelt words, this book creates an image of how love actually is. It portrays that love should be used as a guide through life, since it will conquer all and prevails no matter the circumstance.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "A Fable of Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing