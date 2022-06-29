Recent release "Cookies for Breakfast" from Page Publishing author Glenn Bartlett is an endearing children's tale capturing the pure joy of finding out school is cancelled for a snow day. Though the day seemingly couldn't get any better, their mom had made fresh cookies for a bake sale that they all got to share for breakfast.
HAMPTON, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glenn Bartlett, a talented children's author, has completed her new book "Cookies for Breakfast": a delightful children's tale of the wonders of a pre-Christmas snow day.
"Winter snow days are some of the best memories Glenn Bartlett has—from building an igloo to sledding to snowball fights. Snow days, when school was canceled, were so special. He hopes you enjoy this book."
Published by Page Publishing, Glenn Bartlett's playful tale follows the day of three children who find out school is closed for the snow. Together with their parents, they have the best day ever of playing, snowball fighting, and of course, cookies for breakfast.
Readers who wish to experience this illustrated work can purchase "Cookies for Breakfast" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
