WHITING, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Irene Price, a retired hospice nurse, has completed her new book "One So True": a gripping story of lovers who meet while heading to their assignments in the Vietnam War. While their romance blossoms overseas, their future together is put in jeopardy when the chaos of war forces them apart.
Published by Page Publishing, Irene Price's enthralling tale follows Lorraine, a Red Cross nurse, and Tom, a Marine, who are both stationed in Vietnam during the war. Upon their meeting, there are instant sparks between them, and they quickly fall head-over-heels for each other. Their time in Vietnam is spent writing letters to one another and making promises to marry and start a life together the moment they return home. But that resolve is quickly put to the test after a miscommunication separates them just as they're about to leave.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "One So True" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing