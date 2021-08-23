EAST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isaiah Lewis, A New Jersey-born entrepreneur, community advocate, and founder of Cyber Stealth Solutions LLC, a new cybersecurity start-up company that specializes in consulting, research, and education for organizations in the public and private sector using an LMS (learning management system), has completed his new book "From the Bleachers: A Millennial View on Power and Democracy": an insightful and empowering work encouraging every American to participate in the great American experiment.
It's often common practice for books to be written from pundits, experts or from the perspective of people who have mastered a particular skill set to the degree in which they can convey it into a book or novel. This book challenges that. In lieu of the current dispensation of divisive politics and partisanship, Isaiah Lewis draws from his experiences as an undergraduate as well as his brief stints working in municipal government in order to give a bird's-eye view, or rather, "bleacher's point of view" perspective, on how power and democracy are playing out in society. This book seeks to bridge the gap of understanding among people working from the ground, up to people who are making some of the most important decisions in our world. It speaks truth to power in a very peaceful yet impactful way.
By sharing his personal experiences, setbacks, and inefficiencies, he seeks to help others understand their self-value and how all our actions shape the true meaning of what a democracy should be. The goal of this book is to shed light on the idea that power and democracy transcend government and political tribalism. It also highlights how the aesthetic (or appeal of power) shapes not only our democracy but our lives as well.
The author looks to illustrate the importance of not discounting your own experiences and how it is very important to not allow your self-worth or value to be determined by your title or position. Moreover, this book shows that change starts with personal practice and not just policy.
Isaiah Lewis's engrossing book is an inspiring message of civic empowerment from the millennial perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "From the Bleachers: A Millennial View on Power and Democracy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
