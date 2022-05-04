Recent release "Memoirs of the Mop" from Page Publishing author J.R. Warnet tells a variety of fictional stories from the humorous and somewhat demented mind of a school janitor.
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.R. Warnet, a writer and humorist living in Central Jersey, has completed his new book "Memoirs of the Mop": an engrossing and humorous work that explores what happens when an overworked employee is crossed with a broken public school system.
Author J.R. Warnet sets the stage for his memorable story, writing, "Yes, you heard that correctly. I'm still stuck in this outpost of humanity called my job. All those promises and dreams I embarked on in the last book, well, it's complicated. Not the part about quitting or moving to another state. That would be easy if I only had the balls to do it and about $100,000. You see, it's easy to say you're going to do things until you actually have to do them."
Published by Page Publishing, J.R. Warnet's captivating tale invites readers to live vicariously through satirical stories and laugh their employment problems away.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase"Memoirs of the Mop" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing