RED BANK, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janine Benoit, a New Jersey native, has completed her new book "The Book of Neeners": a captivating fantasy that introduces readers to a brand-new mythology. Benoit lives with her son, R. Jacob, and Luna, the cat. She is thrilled to introduce readers to the Neeners through book one of her planned trilogy.
Benoit writes, "Legend has it that a species once existed of beings that were pure light. Disregarded as folklore or urban legend, the Neeners did once exist and only a few remain today living among us but rarely seen by humans. Darkness gives life to the worst kinds of false saviors. Uniquely charismatic and charming Aleister Creed was the worst of those, weaving his cult of personality to create a following that swept the country with the promise of a better life. But his true motives were the kind of pure evil that would take everything and everyone down."
Published by Page Publishing, Benoit's immersive adventure brings readers into the center of an ancient struggle against evil, through the eyes of a young Neener called Jima.
As all Neeners do, Jima set off on his own personal journey of self-discovery only to realize he was called for a higher purpose, an adventure that would shape the future for everyone. Unbeknownst to him, only he has the power to combat the evil prepared to remove all remaining light from the world and condemn the human race to a life of darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating and imaginative work can purchase "The Book of Neeners: A Memoir" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
