BRICK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jill Serpentelli, a lifelong reader with a passion for wildlife and graduate of Haverford College and the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned a Master of Social Work degree, has completed her new book "Antigone's Magic": a colorful and entertaining literary debut sure to become a favorite for young readers.
Antigone, the stuffie tiger, first found his ability to be magical when he discovered he could transform himself into a real tiger. He waited for his owner, Tam, to be away for the weekend so he could investigate the answer to a question he's always had. Are the tigers at the zoo in jail? Much magic and smiles result from his quest to answer his question as he visits the Bronx Zoo to investigate!
Published by Page Publishing, Jill Serpentelli's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Antigone's Magic" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
