MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Bruno, an accomplished musician and proud husband, has completed his new book "Go Stop Repeat": a captivating romance.
Bruno shares, "This is a story of a struggling young couple, Tom and Aki, who lives in Brooklyn, New York. Tom is Italian American, and Aki is of Japanese descent, born and raised in Osaka, Japan. Tom is a dreamer who, like most, dreams of becoming rich, not yet knowing how rich and blessed he already is. Tom and Aki are madly in love with each other, making the best of what little material things they have. They live in a less-than-modest one-bedroom apartment in the Windsor Terrace section of Brooklyn, working together for the same company. Everything seems fine when, in a split-second, everything changes after coming face-to-face with a tragedy, each of them experiencing the pain of loneliness. When Tom finds himself in a new world, which he refuses to accept, his perseverance and relentless strive to escape and regain his freedom are his only hope of one day being reunited with his wife and love, Aki."
Published by Page Publishing, John Bruno's emotional tale follows a young couple who only have eyes for one another as their simple lives are turned upside down. After losing the comfort of one another, the pair must persevere and hold onto hope that they will be reunited once more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Go Stop Repeat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
