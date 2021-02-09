ALLENDALE, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jolene Arasz Psy.D. is a psychologist in private practice who specializes in anxiety management for adolescents and families. She served as former clinical director of a substance abuse treatment center for those who were homeless and fighting addiction. She collaborates with schools to provide professional development training to teachers and school personnel, and speaks publicly to parents, providing mental health education. Her new book "Why on Earth Do I Feel This Way?" is an invaluable resource that will better equip students, as well as adults, to take on the challenges of modern society's stressors.
The author writes, "'Why on Earth Do I Feel This Way?' brings an entirely new perspective to the field of anxiety and mental health and will make a drastic impact that no other treatment intervention has done before. As a psychologist who has worked in various clinical venues, I found there to be a pattern of anxiety at the root of the symptoms my clients were experiencing. This was the same pattern for clients who were battling addiction and experiencing mood disorders, schizophrenia, and even personality disorders. Although each case was unique, I would hear the same questions repeated: "Why me? Why on earth do I feel this way?" I stopped focusing on the specific symptoms of my clients that would qualify them for a mental health diagnosis but focused on how and why they were experiencing anxiety. I was then able to recognize another factor that was precipitating the anxiety: a lack of control.
Focusing on control, or lack thereof, as presented by control theory in the book, can supplement the work that people have been doing to manage their mental health and better help them understand why they have been making progress in their work. It will also provide a preventive approach to managing anxiety and mental health moving forward and increasing self-esteem and self-confidence by understanding what anxiety is, where it comes from, and what to do with it.
The information provided in this book can be utilized by various demographics, including adolescents, adults, parents (parents can also apply these tools for younger-age children), teachers, and other school personnel. There is a lack of preventive measures in place to help address anxiety at the forefront and prevent it from progressing into more severe mental health disorders or prevent students from engaging in maladaptive, harmful, and risky behaviors. Although schools have started taking additional steps to address mental health, they are still struggling to keep up with the need for services and are only targeting students who are at risk or suffering. Why on Earth Do I Feel This Way? provides students, parents, and teachers with a road map of how to effectively manage and get control over their anxiety."
Published by Page Publishing, Jolene Arasz Psy.D.'s enlightening work is must-read for parents and educators alike.
The author concludes, "The reason I feel it is so important for us to understand anxiety is that anxiety is at the root of everything with which we deal on a daily basis. The topic of anxiety is such an important topic for me. I have found, through years of practice, that anxiety is severely mis- understood, yet every single person experiences it. The problem is that most people are not necessarily aware that they are experiencing anxiety on a daily basis and easily misinterpret what they experience on a physical, mental, and emotional level."
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Why on Earth Do I Feel This Way? Understanding Anxiety and Mental Health through Control Theory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing