CHATHAM, N.J., Apr. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josephine deBois has completed her new book "The Perfect Women – A Fairy Tale": a gripping and potent thriller that examines both sides of society through the fundamentals of art, science and religion.
Josephine writes, "From inside his shirt, Young-Jun takes a large bundle of bank notes and hands it to Choon-Jay, who signals his men to proceed. One by one the women are pulled to the very edge of the river, where the men in the boat haul them on board by the arms. The fragile boat sinks dangerously under the increasing weight. One woman, slipping and falling into the water, is pulled up into the boat and sits, soaked and shivering, in the freezing wind. At last, Chin Sun, still carrying the kayagum, is pulled on board. Finally, Young-Jun steps onto the boat and pushes off from the riverbank with his foot. The men paddle desperately against the rushing current to reach the opposite edge. Choon-Jay and his drunken crew watch briefly before they walk back to the car and drive away. In the boat, the women stare at the approaching shore with huge, terrified eyes. Trees loom above, their skeletal branches reaching out over the river like enormous arms ready to seize their prey. As they get closer, flashes of light guide the men to a spot where a small truck stands ready. They hit land. Young-Jun and two of his men jump ashore and pull the boat closer. The women are wrestled onto the shore and into the waiting truck. The men carry the boat on land and hide it and the paddles in a carefully camouflaged shelter before they walk to the car. Finally, Young-Jun climbs in. As the car drives away, dawn breaks in the distance."
Published by Page Publishing, Josephine deBois' evocative tale follows how leaders put society in danger with their greedy and malevolent actions. Instead of just complying and ignoring the evils, there are some people that are committed to end these travesties and create a better future.
The lines between reality and fiction are blurred in this story. It portrays how cruel people in the world exploit females and their greed extends upon the society as a whole, affecting everyone else as well. When they apply science to their evil plans, it dangers the entire world, even themselves, but greedy evil people are too blinded by their ego to understand the consequences of their actions. There is murder, rape and prostitution; however, the book also has a light side. There is an inspirational hero of the story, called Sohee Su. Sohee cares for her fellow citizens and has a goal to bring an end to these tragedies, and create a peaceful and loving world. When there is bad there is also good, just like in every fairy tale.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Perfect Women – A Fairy Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
