SOMMERVILLE, N.J., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lee Smith, an entrepreneur who graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in education, has completed his new book "A Curriculum of Unquestionable Value and Lasting Relevance": a gripping and potent work that discusses how to affect meaningful and lasting education reform.
Author Lee Smith writes, "Many of the people who are saying the schools are not providing students with the knowledge and skill levels needed for today's or tomorrow's workforce when they were in school were high achievers. Many were the best and brightest their schools had to offer. They also received their education during an era criticized as having not provided them with the knowledge and skills levels adequate for then or today's needs. As defective products of the problem, they are not capable of meeting the challenge of effecting meaningful and lasting educational curriculum change."
Published by Page Publishing, Lee Smith's informative work shares the author's unique perspective about this important issue.
