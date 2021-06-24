PLEASANTVILLE, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Michael Blackwell, a correctional officer for the state of New Jersey, has completed his new book "A Small World": a gripping and potent tale that introduces a young man named Jordan Small who faces many obstacles as he navigates his journey into adulthood amid unstable family circumstances.
Author Michael Blackwell writes, "My name is Jordan Small. I am one of the smartest-dumbest people you will ever meet. I have two brothers and one sister. I am the youngest of four children and in my opinion the best looking. Don't tell them that though; they will deny it to the fullest."
Published by Page Publishing, author Michael Blackwell's original tale follows Jordan's struggles with deciding who he wants to be when trauma strikes in his life and forces him to grow up too quickly. When Jordan and his siblings are left in the care of his irresponsible and unstable uncle, the stress begins to pile on. With Jordan's one pillar of stability, his older brother Joseph, away at college playing basketball, Jordan is left to decide whether to continue on his path towards a fulfilled life or succumb to the overwhelming pressures around him.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "A Small World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
