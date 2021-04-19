BAYONNE, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michelle Dangelo, a former preschool teacher currently residing in Bayonne, New Jersey with her husband, has published her new book "Shelly's Rhyme-Emal World": a lighthearted and engaging work for children.
"Shelly's Rhyme-Emal World" is not only a learning book but is designed to make children and their families laugh. This book has a little description of each animal, and each one has a name. Each animal begins with a letter of the alphabet, and their name starts with a letter. "Shelly's Rhyme-Emal World" has a rhyming word at the end of each sentence.
Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Dangelo's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Shelly's Rhyme-Emal World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing