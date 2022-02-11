AVENEL, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nakeia Brooks, a correctional police officer, former educator, and mother of two amazing children, has completed her new book "My ABC's Are Me": an inspiring alphabet book with an invaluable lesson in positivity for beginning readers.
The author shares, "Motivation is key for educating children. My last book 'What Is ADD?' allowed children to understand no matter what is thrown at them every child is a hero and winner. 'My ABC's Are Me' teaches children words that define them because daily affirmations lead to confidence, and confidence leads to leaders."
Published by Page Publishing, Nakeia Brooks' engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase"My ABC's Are Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
