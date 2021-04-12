RIO GRANDE, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicholas Polimeni, a veteran of the Korean War, who taught in the same school district for 32 years with a master's in education, has completed his new book "Good or Evil—A Very Fine Line": a gripping and potent chronicle detailing the actions of a group of young men in a social club and their dealings with a safe house.
Nicholas writes, "Before the meeting closed, Masca told the group that he had a new slant regarding the sports betting program. Coach Luciano called and said a former friend of his from college wanted to get into the sports betting program. He was willing to take the same percent of the action as Coach Luciano. The greatest incentive was earning money and not having to pay income tax. Carmen Napoli replied, 'That will be wonderful, having a new source of income.' Adonis chimed in, 'I'll be able to help because my hours at Taggie's start at 7:00 p.m., making me available during the daytime.' Carl Artolino responded with a biting comment. 'Make sure you are not working overtime with one of Taggie's hostesses. Learn to keep it in your pants.' Someone yelled back, 'Hey, Carl! You're just jealous because you aren't getting your whistle wet and would like to trade places with Adonis.' They all start kidding both men, then broke out into laughter, then got down to business and approved the business presented that evening."
Published by Page Publishing, Nicholas Polimeni's eventful tale follows the lives of criminals in a social club of young men that are connected with a safe house.
The realistic novel explores the lives of young men in New Jersey. A couple with Italian roots find themselves operating a safe house for businessmen and fugitives wanting to change their identities. The social club is like a modern-day Robin Hood. They obtain money through running a lottery and provide help to the poor in the community and their own club. At first their deeds were noble, however as time goes by, certain situations occurred which demanded reprisal.
