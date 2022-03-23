BUDD LAKE, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Otu Winner, a preacher, teacher of the gospel, writer, television sports analyst, and grassroots soccer coach who was born in Sepele, Southern Nigeria and presently lives in New Jersey, has completed his new book "Good Morning, Lagos": a compelling tale of modern Africa that keeps the pages turning until the satisfying conclusion.
For the very first time, Ejiro is embarking on a journey to Lagos, a metropolitan city in present day Nigeria. Initially an uncomplicated journey, the hand of fate inclines him to make the acquaintance of Chimamanda, a young medical doctor.
Egotism and conceit are soon swallowed up by an emotional pull felt viscerally in the bodies of both young adults. And so, within the stretch of a solitary journey, chemistry develops into deep romantic feelings until tragedy strikes. A tragedy orchestrated by the dreaded Fulani herdsmen which, instead of leading to blood, sorrow and tears nurtures Ejiro and Chimamanda's newly found emotions into a solid ball of lasting intimacy.
Set in modern-day Nigeria, this carefully crafted plot is woven around the socio-cultural aspects of the Nigerian state and the spate of insecurity ravaging the entire nation.
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Otu Winner's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid modern fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Good Morning, Lagos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
