BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peggy Simpson, a former small business owner and retired telecommunications professional who has provided housing and instruction for many refugee families and now volunteers her time and service in the healing ministry and as the business administrator at her church, has completed her new book "Mental Camouflage: My Mind Gone AWOL": a poignant and vivid portrait of the real casualties of war as told to her by one of its countless victims.
James experienced multiple traumatic events, beginning from the time he was a young boy, culminating with his military service in the Ulster Defense Regiment (UDR) in Northern Ireland. Upon his discharge from the UDR, James became a breakfast chef. However, the impact of all that led up to his CPTSD left him emotionally crippled and unable to hold down a steady job.
In addition to professional counseling provided by the National Health Service (NHS) in England, writing about the many causations that ultimately left James with CPTSD has helped tremendously to loosen the power this disease has held over him for so many years.
James is now able to walk alongside others in the military who are on the road to healing. He looks forward to speaking into the lives of those who are suffering with PTSD.
Published by Page Publishing, Peggy Simpson's engrossing book is a compelling autobiography recounted by a former soldier who suffered for many years from the devastating effects of post-traumatic stress.
