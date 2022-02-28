ROSELLE, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rev. Dr. Kirk Morton, a minister with more than forty years of experience, has completed his new book "The Phenomenology of Death: Death is Not the End of Life": a succinct and clear-eyed look at death. Morton speaks clearly about the opaque mysteries surrounding the realities of one's fears and interpretations about death. His biblical interpretations are substantiated by the authenticity of the scriptures.
Published by Page Publishing, Morton's illuminating work will help readers wrest with a difficult topic that most people try to avoid discussing, with alacrity and with examples drawn from the works of Jesus Christ and how his works satisfy God's judgments on sin and its eternal consequences.
"The Phenomenology of Death" will help readers to arrest those fears about death and assist them in answering many of the most basic questions and thoughts they would like to have answered about death. Morton's exploration of the topic provides poignant, insightful, and thought-provoking words in this most provocative read on the biblical interpretation that physical death is not the end of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Phenomenology of Death: Death is Not the End of Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
