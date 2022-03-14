DENVILLE, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Author Larry Heisler MA., LMT has published "The Book of Life: An Owner's Manual," where he shares that the purpose of life, the "Prime Directive," is to grow in every way possible; physically, mentally and emotionally, aspiring to achieve excellence and self-mastery and then to use those skills to uplift, inspire and serve the world around you. His unique lessons include powerful concepts like how to open your heart, how not to play victim and give away your power and how to find your innate flexibility and natural rhythm.
Throughout the book, Heisler details 13 sacred commandments which are supported by extraordinary real-life stories and lessons. Heisler tackles a question many people often ask themselves: "What is the purpose of life?" He teaches that people who commit their lives to growth and service are more likely to fulfill their destiny and have far less regrets.
"When you buy a new car, it comes with an owner's manual," Heisler said. "Need information about your new car? It's in the book. When you are born, you should get this book, a book that explains everything!"
"The Book of Life: An Owner's Manual" acts as a comprehensive guide to assist anyone who is looking to better their life and find their true calling. The book is a spiritual text that directly assists people in finding their purpose in life and guides them to fulfilling their destiny.
"The Book of Life: An Owner's Manual"
By Larry Heisler MA., LMT
ISBN: 978-1-9822-7757-4 (softcover); 978-1-9822-7758-1 (e-book)
Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble and Amazon
About the author
Larry Heisler, MA., LMT has led a long career in health and wellness. He founded and directs the longest running school of massage therapy in New Jersey and was inducted into the Massage Hall of Fame in 2019. He has taught bodywork to over 10,000 students. Heisler published one other book in 2019, "Soft Tissue Revolution: The New Bodywork Paradigm." In addition, Heisler is an interfaith minister who has taught over 3,500 meditation classes. As per his teacher's directive, he has never charged for a meditation class. For more information, please visit http://www.larryheisler.net.
