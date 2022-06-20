Recent release "Let's Fly Sky High: A Children's Picture Book" from Page Publishing author Rhonnie Jones follows a young girl named Latoya Fairchild as she explores the world around her in her daily life. Exciting adventures abound in Latoya's day as she takes readers on an incredible journey to meet her family, friends, pets, and other exciting characters.
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rhonnie Jones, a proud graduate from the home of the Institute of Children's Literature, has completed his new book "Let's Fly Sky High: A Children's Picture Book": an adorable book that follows a young girl named Latoya as she comments on the various friends and family she sees throughout her day.
"'Let's Fly Sky High' is a show about how Latoya Fairchild shares the thrilling adventures of her life while growing up in her family," writes Jones. "Make yourself comfy as you join Latoya on her journey from her house to your house where she is going to stay and play."
Published by Page Publishing, Rhonnie Jones's colorful tale views the world through the wonder and imagination of Latoya, who finds adventure and excitement in the most ordinary of places. From swinging on a playset to going to the beach with her family, Latoya's journeys will delight readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Let's Fly Sky High: A Children's Picture Book" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing