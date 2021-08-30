MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rico Guerriero, husband, father, and grandfather has completed his new book "They All Became Famous Except Us: Good Times Comedy Club": an entertaining history of his landmark club and the many comedic stars from Andrew "Dice" Clay to Jerry Seinfeld who performed as young unknowns at his establishment.
This book is about well-known performers starting from audition nights to well-known performers: Jerry Seinfeld, Brad Garrett, Chazz Palminteri, Andrew "Dice" Clay, Yakov Smirnoff, George Wallace, Gilbert Gottfried, and singers Pat Benatar and Laurie Beechman.
Published by Page Publishing, Rico Guerriero's engrossing book is a must-read for comedy fans of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "They All Became Famous Except Us: Good Times Comedy Club" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
