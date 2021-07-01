FRANKLINVILLE, N.J., July 01, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rudy Gagne, a believer who changed his thinking with self-talk, has completed his new book "Universal Law": a gripping tale of the way to manifest all life has to offer.
Gagne writes, "Once you understand the forces of the universal laws, it will be like magic. You won't know when it will happen to you; it just will! Everything will change for you once you understand the world and the people around you. The universal laws are very powerful, and you will never be the same person once you know them. Mastering these laws will allow you to be healthy, live longer and be happy with yourself. You need to look at the world differently than the average person. It may be difficult to be different from everybody you know, but it's important for you to change yourself."
Published by Page Publishing, Rudy Gagne's powerful tale of self uplifting, providing tools and strategies to best achieve the ultimate goal.
In a bid to inspire and uplift, Gagne encourages self-imposed change. By detailing each of the universal laws with clarity and specificity, the path to mental health and longevity becomes clear.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase "Universal Law" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
