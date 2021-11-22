NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tommie Shider, a retired ESL instructor who worked in the New Brunswick School District for thirty-seven years, has completed his new book "Getting to Know Me: Dialogues and Exercises Workbook": a useful exercise book that provides oral presentations, as well as listening, reading, and writing exercises to provide an understanding of questions in various ways.
During the last ten years of author Tommie Shider's career, he served as the ESL specialist, providing innovative teaching strategies and techniques, professional development, and workshops to colleagues and teachers at the Rutgers PALS Program.
Tommie Shider received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick. He is the creator of "Tommie's World" and the author of four publications: "The Pronoun Book," "ESL Reinforcement Activity Book," "Survival and American Holiday Chants," and "All About Me."
Published by Page Publishing, Tommie Shider's educational book includes units that address school, family, work, friends, and favorites. Picture cards are included in the final unit: My Favorite Things. Characters and visuals are used to enhance comprehension.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase "Getting to Know Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
