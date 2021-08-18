BOUND BROOK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vincent Mirante, the previously published author of the first book in the Rascal series, "Moving Day", has completed his new book "The Clubhouse": a charming and delightful illustrated tale inspired by the author's own pets, Rascal the Yorkie and Buddy the Senegal parrot, and Rascal's favorite squeaky animal toys: his lambie, his ducky, and his squirrel.
Author Vincent Mirante writes, "Rascal and his friends woke up bright and early. It was a beautiful sunny day. Not a single cloud was in the sky. The five new friends decided to build a clubhouse to play in."
Published by Page Publishing, Vincent Mirante's whimsical tale follows Rascal, Buddy, Lambie, Ducky, and Squirrel after they became new friends in "Moving Day." The group of friends decide to form a club called the Best Friends Club. But first, every club needs a place to meet!
"The Clubhouse" is the second book in the children's picture book series The Amazing Adventures of Rascal, Buddy, Lambie, Ducky, and Squirrel. Rascal and his new friends decide to build a clubhouse to play in. Where will they build it? What challenges will they face in completing it? Will they be able to cooperate and work as a team? What exciting fun awaits the new club? Readers of all ages will be endlessly entertained by the journey of Rascal and his friends as they work together to build their clubhouse.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Clubhouse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing