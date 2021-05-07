NEWARK, N.J., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanda Battle-Frazier is a native of Madison, NJ, currently residing in Newark, NJ. She obtained a BA in Criminal Justice in 2015. Wanda worked for the state of New Jersey for fifteen years but left to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams. "A Tale of Sisters" is a mixture of creativity and real-life drama.
Published by Page Publishing, Wanda Battle-Frazier's realistic tale is an urban coming-of-age story about the trials and tribulations of estranged triplets who reconnect twenty years later because of an unpredictable situation that occurred, turning strangers into sisters.
Through deceit, lies, and manipulation, Jessica, Robyn, and Raylene have to rebuild and restart their lives after this stunning discovery. This transfixing story explores what happens when past secrets and lies meet up with determination, frustration, and dedication. Three complete strangers become family in the blink of an eye.
Readers who wish to experience this absorbing work can purchase "A Tale of Sisters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing