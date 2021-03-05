TOMS RIVER, N.J., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beth Lee is a middle school English teacher currently residing at the Jersey Shore with her two daughters. Debi Cagliostro is a middle school English teacher who also lives at the Jersey Shore with her husband and two teenage children. Together they have completed their new book "The Paperclip Revolution": a lighthearted celebration of the innocence and angst that defines the middle school experience.
Middle school—the worst place on Earth. Sam Cooper and Bri Arnold are eighth graders living very different experiences. How is it that two people can be in the same school and have such different perspectives on the same things?
Sam said, "I hate school. I hate everything about it. I mean everything. I hate it on every sensory level. I hate the overuse of the color beige."
Bri said, "Yay! It's the first day of school! I absolutely love the first day of school! I can't wait until everyone gets to see my new outfit! I look so cute in this skirt."
Sam and Bri must learn the value of understanding another person's perspective in order to come together to fight the evil Miss Lee and launch the paper clip revolution.
Published by Page Publishing, Beth Lee and Debi Cagliostro's engrossing tale is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Paperclip Revolution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
