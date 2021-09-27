MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Roberts and Meta Shallcross, a dynamic great-aunt and nephew duo, wrote this book years ago. Mike recently completed the illustrations and Page Publishing is now publishing it.
With origins dating back to stories Meta told to her nephew, Harry Roberts. During World War II, Harry Roberts wrote letters about Tidbit and his friends to his cousin, Betsy. He told them
to Mike when he was a child. Every story had a moral that Mike cherished and after he graduated college, Mike and his Aunt Meta decided to collaborate on a children's book featuring the character in her stories.
Published by Page Publishing, Mike Roberts and Meta Shallcross's fun-spirited tale follows Tidbit, a one-and-a-half-inch tall man on a quest to help workers on the farm where he lives repair the flood-damaged dam, he mistakenly trusts a conniving muskrat and is rescued by his friend, the Bitterum Bug.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Tidbit Goes Flying" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
