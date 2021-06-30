EWING, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Batiste™ – America's #1 Dry Shampoo brand – is shaking up summer with refreshed package designs and an upgraded, premium formula that provides longer-lasting fragrance plus keratin. To celebrate this refresh, the brand is hitting the road and putting its own spin on the classic ice cream truck with the Batiste™ Scents of Summer Tour.  The mobile tour will bring a personalized, fragrance-filled experience to select beach towns, city streets and bustling boardwalks across the United States, giving consumers an instant hair refresh and a popsicle treat to beat the heat. 

The Scents of Summer Tour invites consumers to test and choose from four beloved Batiste™ Dry Shampoo fragrances, including Original, Tropical, Fresh and Bare. After choosing their signature scent, attendees will receive a complimentary, full-size sample of the dry shampoo along with a refreshing flavored popsicle perfectly paired to match the fragrance note of their chosen scent.

"As we continue to evolve the Batiste brand to meet consumers' in-between wash needs, we've upgraded our 20 product offerings to longer-lasting fragrances just in time for the long days of summer," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Batiste™. "As a haircare staple for so many loyal brand fans, we are excited to help them discover their signature scent."

The brand debuted the Batiste™ Scents of Summer Tour last weekend (June 26th and June 27th) in Belmar, N.J. and Domino Park, Brooklyn, giving out 1,000 full-size dry shampoo samples along with matching popsicles. The brand will continue with additional tour stops this summer in:

  • Nashville, Tenn.
    • July 3rd: Nashville's 4th of July Weekend Rosé and Music Festival, Rosé in the USA (400 Davidson St, Nashville, TN 37213 from 1PM to 6PM CT)
    • July 4th: Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Festival (36 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210 from 11AM to 4PM CT)
  • Chicago, Ill.
    • July 10th: Pioneer Court (401 Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 from 11AM to 4PM CT)
    • July 11th: Lincoln Park (2342 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614 from 11AM to 4PM CT)
  • Los Angeles, Calif.
    • July 17th: Hotel Erwin at Venice Beach (1697 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291 from 12PM to 5PM PT)
    • July 18th: The Brig on Abbot Kinney (1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 from 12PM to 5PM PT)

As the leading dry shampoo brand in the world, the Batiste™ portfolio of hair products provides an instant refresh so hairstyles last longer between washes. Batiste's newest formula upgrade is designed with longer-lasting freshness and added keratin to support hair health. The new packaging showcases fun designs and delivers the instant hair refresh consumers have come to know and love from Batiste™. The dry shampoo is sulfate and paraben free and carries an ultra-refined rice starch formulation that revitalizes hair as it removes excess oils and boosts volume, leaving hair looking, feeling, and smelling fresh and clean.

For more information about Batiste™ Instant Hair Refresh products, please visit batistehair.com.

About Batiste™

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, Batiste™ has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo, Batiste™ provides hair with an instant refresh that leaves it feeling clean and smelling fresh, helping to extend your look between washes. The complete line of Batiste™ products includes over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences. For more information visit www.batistehair.com, or follow us on Instagram: @batiste_us.

Batiste™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

 

