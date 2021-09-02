SUMMIT, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watch Your Mouth by Geddy's Mom is a breakthrough child-safe product designed to reduce the risk of trauma, such as electric burns to face and hands, posed by a live charger. With September being Baby Safety Month, now is a great time for parents to take a look around the home for potential safety hazards and take action using the latest baby-proofing products, like Geddy's Mom's Watch Your Mouth. After launching earlier this year, the product has already been celebrated by trusted sources like Good Housekeeping, Mom's Choice Award®, Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, was the recipient of the "Baby Proofing Product of the Year" by the Baby Independent Innovation Awards, and was named as a Baby Safety Month Ambassador by Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA).
There is no denying the peace of mind that using Watch Your Mouth provides parents of curious babies and toddlers. This month, it was named a winner in the prestigious Good Housekeeping's 2021 Parenting Awards as one of three Sensible Safety Supply products. Watch Your Mouth was carefully reviewed by Good Housekeeping Institute's panel of experts and consumers who tested hundreds of products for babies, kids and caregivers, and was selected as one of their top-tested game changers. Additionally, it was just announced that Watch Your Mouth received the coveted Mom's Choice Awards®, a program globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly products.
"We created Watch Your Mouth because we noticed there was a major missing piece in the child-safety category when it came to properly protecting live USB chargers. Seeing the response we've received in the first year from parents as well as the industry, confirms that there was a need for this type of product. As a parent, I have experienced the surge of fear as I saw my son place a charger into his mouth. As a doctor, I have seen the traumatic result of this hazard to children that could have easily been avoided. We are here to provide parents with a simple and affordable solution that should be as common as using outlet plugs," said Dr. Sarah Shell, Doctor of Dental Surgery and co-founder of Geddy's Mom, the parent company behind Watch Your Mouth.
Creating a safe environment for babies and toddlers is undoubtedly a top priority for parents. As an official Baby Safety Month Ambassador, Geddy's Mom is working closely with JPMA to educate parents on the importance of properly choosing and using the best products to keep children safe.
Every year over 200 U.S. children ages 0-5 are rushed to the emergency room for electric injury to their face and hands caused by the free metal end of plugged-in USB chargers. This is a stat many might not be aware of, but Watch Your Mouth is helping to raise awareness of this very real, but preventable, issue. With the increase in technology around the home, and increase in popularity of online sales of generic and counterfeit chargers, exposure to this hazard has never been greater, and covering plugged-in USB chargers has never been simpler.
Watch Your Mouth snaps around and encapsulates the free metal connector end of standard USB cords, keeping them out of hand's reach. This prevents potentially disfiguring and even life-threatening risk posed to little ones who love to explore new objects with their mouth.
Watch Your Mouth (MSRP $12.95 for 3-pack) is launching a limited-edition color Blush in honor of Baby Safety Month and during September $1 of every sale will go to JPMA Cares Foundation. Additional colors include: White, Black, and Dusty Aqua. It's made of non-conductive, BPA-free plastic with a child-resistant closure and contains no small parts. To purchase WYM and for more information, please visit: http://www.geddysmom.com (also available on Amazon).
