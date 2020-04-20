NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Aytu BioSciences, Inc. ("Aytu" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AYTU). Investors who purchased Aytu securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/aytu.
The investigation concerns whether Aytu and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On March 10, 2020, Aytu reported that it reached a license agreement for the exclusive distribution of a point-of-care rapid test for certain COVID-19 antibodies in the U.S. for three years, with three year auto-renewals thereafter. Then, on April 17, 2020, pre-market, NBC News issued a report entitled "Unapproved Chinese coronavirus antibody tests being used in at least 2 states." Citing health officials and U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") filings, the article reported that Aytu has been distributing unreliable COVID-19 tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, which were shipped to the U.S. after the FDA relaxed its guidelines for tests in mid-March. On this news, Aytu's stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 8%, to close at $1.38 per share on April 17, 2020.
