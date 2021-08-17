MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) today announced Baby Safety Month, marked annually each September in the U.S., will for the first time in its three-decade history be recognized globally this year. New partnerships with four international organizations will help raise worldwide awareness of critical baby safety guidance for parents and caregivers.
This year's Baby Safety Month will focus on safety at home, on the go, during playtime, and general safety. Throughout the month, JPMA and partners will share the latest child safety tips and guidance on choosing and properly using juvenile products based on a child's age and developmental stage.
"By setting aside time each year to specifically focus on the unique needs of families with babies and young children we can meaningfully reduce preventable child injuries and help families enjoy each stage of baby's development," said Kelly Mariotti, executive director of JPMA. "By forging these two new partnerships we are able to reach more families, around the globe, with our critical child safety messages."
The Infant and Nursery Products Alliance of Australia (INPAA) will join JPMA to bring Baby Safety Month to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time this year. INPAA, which has previously supported localized initiatives to raise awareness of the safe use of nursery products, will bring the latest safety guidance to support parents and caregivers in choosing and safely using products for babies and young children to its vast network throughout the consumer and trade communities in Australia.
The sharing of ideas, insights, and learnings that Baby Safety Month presents encouraged INPAA to join JPMA to work toward the shared goal of reducing preventable injuries.
"Baby safety is not unique to any one country, and the learnings we've gained from such a solid and engaging program should be shared at the international level," said Tim Wain, CEO of INPAA. "Baby Safety Month is an inspiration for the Australian industry. The effectiveness of previous campaigns has given INPAA confidence to embrace a similar program, and JPMA has been a supportive partner as we work toward establishing an Australian Baby Safety Month. We are pleased to join them to establish the program globally."
JPMA has also partnered with the Baby Products Association (BPA), the European Nursery Products Confederation (ENPC), and Harrogate International Nursery Fair to bring Baby Safety Month to the United Kingdom and Europe this fall.
The Baby Products Association is the voice of the industry in the UK and provides its members with the comfort and assurance that they are there batting for them and the industry in general. The Association plays an active role in the development of product standards and provides an umbrella of support and specialist services to its membership.
The ENPC is a collaboration of trade associations from various European countries and represents the baby products industry at a European level with the objective of creating a united voice to European institutions and national administration as well as participating actively in the relevant European policy for the sector.
Robert Anslow, Managing Director of the Baby Products Association and also Vice President of the ENPC comments: "The safety of baby products and regulating and setting standards to ensure compliance at an international level is the primary objective of all of the membership trade associations of the ENPC. However, the correct use of such products and general awareness of everyday risks to children both in the home and out and about is also imperative and Baby Safety Month is an excellent platform to provide essential information to parents and caregivers to protect children."
Harrogate International Nursery Fair is the UK's only trade event for the baby products industry, and this year it will be held at the Harrogate Convention Centre, October 17-19. Baby Safety Month will be recognized throughout the month, with JPMA, event organizers, and juvenile product manufacturers providing parents and caregivers with ways to keep babies and young children safe.
ABOUT JPMA
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We do this by:
- Advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement;
- Supporting a broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion;
- And by acting as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.
JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America. To find out more about JPMA, our Certification Program and Certified products, and for a complete listing of JPMA Members, please visit https://www.jpma.org . Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.
ABOUT BABY SAFETY MONTH
Baby Safety Month started in 1983 when JPMA initiated "Expectant Mother's Day." In 1986, it was extended to a week-long celebration, until 1991, when JPMA sponsored the first "Baby Safety Awareness Month." Since then, every September has been designated as Baby Safety Month.
