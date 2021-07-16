PRINCETON, N.J., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighWire, provider of industry-leading publishing solutions to the scholarly and academic community, has refreshed their branding and product packaging approach as part of an initiative returning to a core principle: Innovation in Service of the Scholarly Community.
The refreshed corporate brand architecture allows for greater flexibility in the expansion of HighWire's portfolio of workflow solutions by allowing for integration with MPS' platforms, following full integration with MPS Limited, as a result of acquisition in July 2020. The rebrand features a focus on product innovation, visible through solution-level brand identities.
The reimagined product packaging and website structure offer more flexibility for customers to easily access information on available solutions, including client case studies, product sheets, and other helpful resources. These efforts underpin HighWire's commitment to continually improve toward a goal of consistent excellence in customer service.
In addition, the About Us, Leadership Team, News, and Events pages have been refreshed with the latest updates from across the last year and plans within the community looking forward. These forums will be fully leveraged to keep the community updated on growth, development, HighWire events, and community news.
HighWire's updated colors pay homage to the "Stanford Cardinal," signaling the return to roots, and renewal of our commitment to service of the scholarly community. This update comes at a time when HighWire and MPS further solidify their position as thought leaders in the community by leveraging a combined 77 years of experience to achieve the shared goal of making learning smarter by connecting the best minds with the most people.
"We recently completed our one-year anniversary of integrating HighWire into MPS and are delighted to now enter a growth phase," commented Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS and HighWire. "Our strategic intent is to use the HighWire brand to grow our entire platform business in a meaningful way. Now that we have a critical mass in the platform business, we are ready to enter a new era of the platform-led ecosystem by combining our legacy MPS and HighWire solution sets to offer more flexibility and support to our customers."
"The fusion of product and development capabilities lead us closer to our market leadership vision," commented Tony Alves, Senior Vice President, Product Management at HighWire. "The rebranding of HighWire signifies a return to our roots, which means greater investment in the product portfolio, with a continued commitment to transform our applications to their full potential. Our role as a thought leader and organizer of the scholarly community will underpin our product strategy, enabling us to build for tomorrow with publishers leading the way."
HighWire's brand refresh reflects a more focused approach to product leadership by leaning into core principles while leveraging the powerful synergies bought forth from the partnership with parent organization, MPS.
HighWire is an industry-leading global provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.
HighWire was born out of Stanford University, shaped the early stages of digital scholarly publishing, and is now celebrating its 26th year since it was founded. This combination of deep domain publishing and academic expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for the leading global commercial and academic publishers.
