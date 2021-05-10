NEWARK, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BASF has entered into a multi-year agreement with Agilis Chemicals Inc., provider of digital commerce technology for the chemical industry. BASF launched a digital sales portal for its OPPANOL® polyisobutene product family last April and has recently added more products to the portal.
"Our customers have embraced the digital commerce portal. Within the first year, we have seen a significant growth in sales, an increase in repeat orders and a significant improvement in sales efficiency thanks to the self-service features of the Agilis portal," says Marius Vaarkamp, Business Director, Fuel and Lubricant Solutions, BASF. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Agilis, making the customer online experience simple, convenient, and easy-to-use."
OPPANOL is marketed as a solution for a diverse spectrum of applications in a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, packaging, electronics and food sectors. "Our mission at Agilis is to help chemical suppliers implement smart and intuitive digital commerce solutions that don't require them to change how they do business," says Jay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Agilis. "The success that we are seeing with BASF proves that producers of all sizes can benefit from a commerce platform that's tailor-made for the chemical industry."
BASF is planning to add more products to its web portal, including its Glissopal® product line for adhesives and sealants markets and new grades of the OPPANOL® products. To learn more about the OPPANOL® e-commerce portal, visit: https://oppanol.agilischemicals.com
About BASF
BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 17,000 employees in North America and had sales of $18.7 billion in 2020. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit http://www.basf.com/us.
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com.
About Agilis Chemicals, Inc.
Agilis is a technology company focused on driving digitalization of commerce processes in the chemical industry. With Agilis, global chemical producers and distributors can launch their own cloud-based branded e-commerce portals, fully optimized and equipped with modern marketing tools and analytics. Agilis offers chemical suppliers an easy and cost-effective way to attract and engage customers via secure digital sales and marketing channels. Headquartered in Newark, NJ, with its growing technology team based in New York City, Agilis combines industry experience and technology expertise in building advanced, scalable technology solutions. For more information about Agilis, please visit https://agilischemicals.com.
