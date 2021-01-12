BD Provides Updates To Its Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook And Intends To Comment On Its Preliminary First Fiscal Quarter Revenue Performance During Today's Webcast At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

- Preliminary first fiscal quarter 2021 revenues of $5.3 billion grew 25.6% on a reported basis. On a currency-neutral basis, revenues increased 24.2%, driven by higher base revenues in all three segments and COVID diagnostic revenues. - BD's estimated COVID-19 testing sales of approximately $865 million contributed approximately 20 percentage points to revenue growth on a reported basis. This includes estimated BD Veritor(TM) revenues of about $685 million. - BD provides updates to its fiscal 2021 financial outlook and intends to comment on its preliminary first fiscal quarter revenue performance during today's webcast at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.