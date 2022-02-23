LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beable Education and The Schoor Family Foundation today announced a partnership designed to accelerate literacy recovery and career readiness for all middle, high school, and career transition students in Collier Youth Services located in Wickatunk, NJ. "We are honored to partner with Howard Schoor and the Schoor Family Foundation in providing the Beable Life-Ready Literacy® platform to Collier Youth students," said Saki Dodelson, Founder and CEO of Beable. "At Beable, we are passionate about creating solutions to our nation's educational inequity. With Covid, we are facing an ever-widening chasm, and through this incredible partnership, together we are closing the gap for Collier Youth students."
Thanks to the support of The Schoor Family Foundation, all students in Collier Youth Services were provided access to the award-winning Beable Life-Ready Literacy platform at the start of the 2021-2022 school year and are continuing to utilize the platform with great success. The Beable platform, which combines literacy recovery with social-emotional learning and personalized career exploration, has been proven to drive 5x literacy growth over expected gains and across student populations.
An additional grant made by The Schoor Family Foundation will provide all high school students at Collier Youth Services with the opportunity to participate in Beable TestAhead™, a powerful component of the Beable Life-ready Literacy System which advances equity by providing all students with the highest quality, personalized ACT and SAT test-prep solution.
Since 1927, Collier Youth Services has been a mainstay of New Jersey, addressing the therapeutic and social issues of students through educational, residential, and recreational programs of the highest quality. Sister Debbie Drago, Executive Director of Collier Youth Services, stated, "Howard and Fran Schoor have been supporters and friends of Collier Youth Services for over 30 years –they share in our mission to provide at-risk youth a chance to grow towards their potential in an environment that promotes belonging, dignity, and hope. We at Collier Youth Services are grateful for the generous support of the Schoor Family Foundation, and look forward to seeing significant gains from the cutting-edge support they have provided through the Beable platform. In fact, we have already received a tremendous teacher and student response."
"I am proud to provide such an integral resource to our developing young leaders," stated award-winning artist Howard Schoor, "I respect Beable's achievements and know that together, we are transforming our culture, creating a space where literacy can be celebrated. I am thrilled to provide this technology to support students in developing leadership skills and preparing them for gainful employment."
Howard Schoor added, "I am certain that Beable will continue to be an impactful addition to the Collier Youth Services toolbox, ensuring that our students will be empowered to support future growth in the community."
About Beable
Beable is a women-owned public-benefit corporation launched by ed-tech visionary Saki Dodelson and the co-founders of Achieve3000®. With Beable, Dodelson and her team are pursuing an ambitious and essential mission: to exponentially accelerate literacy and learning for all students, while creating personalized pathways to lifelong success. Beable delivers on its charter by providing K-12's first Life-Ready Literacy System, a revolutionary, multi-dimensional system that enables all students to achieve unprecedented 5X literacy gains by integrating literacy acceleration with content mastery, SEL and career development. Powered by the proprietary BeableIQ™ engine, which combines automation, artificial intelligence and flexibility across physical and virtual learning environments, Beable is a system created especially for the educational challenges of 2021 and beyond. The Beable Life-Ready Literacy System won a 2021 CODiE Award for the Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution. Beable also provides TestAhead, the ultra-personalized online ACT/SAT prep solution that leverages students' unique strengths to build test-taking skills and cognitive flexibility — while assuring test-prep equity, exposure and access. Learn more at https://www.beable.com.
About Howard Schoor and The Schoor Family Foundation
Howard Schoor is one of the unsung heroes of non-profit organizations. He has spent a lifetime doing his bidding as a philanthropist and humanitarian, changing countless lives with his charitable endeavors. Through his efforts, he has donated and raised millions of dollars for the charities he holds closest to his heart. These charities include Collier Youth Services, the Jewish Federation of Monmouth County, the Heritage Affiliate of the American Heart Association, Centra State Healthcare, and many other worthy groups.
For more than three decades, Howard Schoor has been devoted to Collier Youth Services and the Collier Youth Services Foundation, which he created in 1989. The importance of Collier Youth Services is unmistakable because it provides both at-risk and challenged children an opportunity to reach their potential in a caring, suitable environment that caters specifically to their special needs. In addition to previously serving as President of the Foundation Board for over 20 years, Howard Schoor has been instrumental in facilitating the growth and achievements of Collier Youth Services through his philanthropic work.
To an organization like Collier Youth Services (https://www.collieryouthservices.org/), Howard Schoor is one of the most famous philanthropists – so much so that the Howard M. Schoor Humanitarian Fund was created. The Howard M. Schoor Humanitarian Fund benefits the children and families of Collier Youth Services who have additional needs that aren't taken care of by other resources. It is yet another avenue through which Howard Schoor continues to give back to those most important to him. Learn more at https://howardschoorart.com/charity/.
