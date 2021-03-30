LAKEWOOD, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Public education leader Michael Gaal has joined Beable Education as President of Sales, effective immediately. According to CEO Saki Dodelson, Gaal has been tapped for this role to drive growth for Beable and its revolutionary Life-Ready Literacy™ System.
Gaal has more than 30 years of service-centered experience across multiple sectors and disciplines. Prior to joining Beable, he served as president of an energy management company primarily supporting school districts and universities. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at several large urban districts, including Deputy Chancellor, Washington, DC Public Schools; Chief of Staff, Oakland, CA Unified School District; and Chief Operations Officer and Elementary Network Leader, Education Achievement Authority of Michigan in Detroit.
Gaal transitioned into public education administration through The Broad Academy. He previously had served in the U.S. Air Force for two decades, retiring at the rank of Colonel.
Dodelson commented, "Michael is an extraordinary individual with experience in public education, the commercial sector and the military. At each stage of his career, he has distinguished himself. His student-first approach and deep understanding of the needs of schools and students will be critical to Beable now and for the long-term."
Gaal will help set the go-to-market strategy for Beable, leading a fast-expanding sales organization. "This is an incredibly important time for Beable," Gaal stated. "Districts are focused on getting kids back into the classroom – and on quickly recovering from learning loss. Beable is ideally positioned to help districts close the literacy and opportunity gap and to accelerate literacy proficiency."
Gaal's immediate focus will be on the new Beable Summer Acceleration offering, a multi-week program designed to jumpstart literacy over the summer months, as well as the full Beable Life-Ready Literacy System, which intertwines literacy acceleration, core content acquisition, career development and ACT/SAT prep to advance the whole child.
In addition to the Summer Acceleration program, Beable recently unveiled the Elementary School edition of the Life-Ready Literacy System as well as Beable Academy, its personalized, gamified professional development program.
"We are ready in every way – with leaders like Michael Gaal and with a growing array of market-leading offerings – to support and extend educators and to give every student a pathway to literacy and lifelong success," Dodelson concluded.
About Beable
Beable is a women-owned public-benefit corporation launched by Ed-tech visionary Saki Dodelson and the co-founders of Achieve3000®. With Beable, Dodelson and her team are pursuing an ambitious and essential mission: to enable lifelong success for all learners regardless of their starting points. Beable delivers on its charter by providing K-12's first Life-Ready Literacy System, a revolutionary, multi-dimensional system that intertwines social-emotional growth with literacy acceleration in core content areas, intervention response, career exposure and ACT/SAT prep. Powered by the proprietary BeableIQ engine, which combines automation, artificial intelligence, flexibility across physical and virtual learning environments and unlimited scalability, Beable is a system and approach created especially for the educational challenges of 2021 and beyond. Learn more at https://www.beable.com
