Becker's introduces Artful Goods™ a new line of affordable, quality arts & crafts materials for young children.
PENNSAUKEN, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Becker's School Supplies (Becker's) announces the launch of Artful Goods™, its new line of arts and crafts products for early childhood learning environments. The new brand includes over 150 products for preschools, child care centers, Head Start programs, camps, and all sites serving young children.
Artful Goods™ is a collection of arts and crafts materials and supplies designed for young children ages two and older. The product line features paint, paint brushes, craft fluffs, craft stems, washable glue sticks, pom poms, craft sticks, wiggle eyes, modeling dough, and more.
"After months of research and development, Becker's is proud to bring Artful Goods™ to the early childhood market," said Louis K. Becker, President/CEO. "This exclusive brand of arts and crafts tools and consumable supplies provides schools with affordable, quality materials."
In addition to launching the new products, Becker's has collaborated with early childhood education professionals Rachel Miller and Nicole Werther of Backyartists, LLC. As Becker's Creative Content Advisors, Rachel and Nicole have developed art activities and projects showcasing the line of products and how they can be used.
Becker's has also partnered with Chelsea's Charity, a 501(c)(3) non-profit
organization devoted to providing art supplies and art lessons to children. 1%
of every Artful Goods™ purchase goes towards Chelsea's Charity to help its
mission of helping all children learn, grow, and thrive through creativity.
ABOUT BECKER'S
For over 90 years, Becker's has been a trusted supplier of quality educational supplies, instructional materials, furnishings and equipment for schools, educators, and parents. Since 1928, Becker's has been providing exceptional service and products to schools and early childhood centers with satisfaction guaranteed. As a family-owned business, Becker's core values include a commitment to offering the highest quality materials, delivering unapologetically boundless customer service, and being passionate about early childhood education. For more information, visit ShopBecker.com or call 800-523-1490.
