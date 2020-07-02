UNION, N.J., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced a change in the format and location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In light of the continued public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protect the well-being of our shareholders, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a "virtual-only" format. Shareholders will no longer have the option to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The meeting will still be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., Eastern Daylight Time.
The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by shareholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BBBY2020. Only shareholders that log in using the 16-digit control number provided to them either on their proxy card or voting instruction form will be able to vote and submit questions during the Annual Meeting. The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded similar opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure shareholder access and participation.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting if they held Bed Bath shares as of the close of business on June 5, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting. To learn more about accessing the virtual meeting, please refer to the Company's Notice of Change of Format and Location filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2020.
