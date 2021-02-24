EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beef Jerky Experience has joined the world-class entertainment, retail and dining attractions at American Dream. The mall is located at 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ. Once in the mall, you can find the Beef Jerky Experience near the entrance to Dream Works Waterpark, Nickelodeon Universe and It' Sugar.
Beef Jerky Experience specializes in more than 100 varieties & sizes of premium jerky. There are exotic meats like kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk, as well as specialty flavors such as Slap Ya Mama and fan favorites like Prime Rib and Cherry Maple. Gourmet snacks, popcorn, candy, sauces, and rubs are also available. We also offer a selection of Kosher Jerkies.
There is literally something for everyone! We encourage you to see it, taste it, and share it with all your friends and family. Visit this fun and unique store online at http://www.beefjerkyx.com/americandream and follow the store on Facebook, @bjeamericandream, to learn more about the store and their upcoming events.
"It is such a fun and unique shopping experience. We are extremely excited about joining American Dream and look forward to sharing our jerky with you", said local owner and New Jersey native, Jayme Mortman. "We also have a great assortment of personal and business gift ideas. We have had such good response from everyone in the mall. They are so surprised to find a store completely dedicated to jerky!"
It's the perfect snack for the waterpark, or ski slope or even the adventure parks. High in protein and low in fat, jerky is always a good choice.
Call the store at 201-549-8991.
Or email at 991.americandream@beefjerkyoutlet.com.
To find a Beef Jerky Experience near you or shop online, visit beefjerkyx.com.
About the Beef Jerky Experience
The Beef Jerky Experience was founded in 2010 and is the country's first national jerky franchise. The company is headquartered in Kodak, Tennessee and there are currently over 90 franchise locations, including 6 founder-owned stores. Beef Jerky Experience specializes in more than 100 varieties and sizes of premium jerky including exotic meats like kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk, as well as guest favorite flavors such as Prime Rib and Cherry Maple. Jerky is lean, high in protein, low in calories, contains less than 3% fat. Beef Jerky has an extremely long shelf life. Millions seek out and enjoy this protein packed snack every day.
