PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Belldinni Inc., an interior doors manufacturer, was initially located in Rahway, NJ. To provide products, delivery, and customer service of the best quality, the company successfully relocated the office, manufacture, and warehouse to the premises at Pennsauken Township, NJ.
During the deployment of the new facilities, Belldinni Inc. purchased, renovated, and rescheduled more than 35 000 square feet premises at the South of Pennsauken Township, part of friendly Camden County. According to the current and expected customer volumes, this move will boost capacity, quality, and on-time delivery. In addition, the company expects to leverage production processes to a fundamentally new level and increase the production volume exponentially, giving new possibilities and broader door selection to the local community and the Belldinni style lovers.
The onboarding process to new premises went smoothly thanks to the recently updated Performance Standards of Belldinni Inc. The company is committed to maintaining the highest standards in every segment of its activities, from product quality to corporate culture and local community support. Beldinni Inc. is excited to help support a regional economy and looking forward to developing a good relationship with the neighborhood.
This action is part of an overall plan to enhance, standardize and simplify Belldinni processes to more efficiently deliver the best possible support to our customers. We will continue to implement new processes and policies to improve our products and services.
Belldinni Inc. is a large manufacturer of prefinished interior doors with its production, warehouse, and showroom located in NJ. Our company handles the full production cycle in the US, from drafting door designs to production and logistics, and uses only trusted material suppliers and services. We also have additional production sites in Europe with 20 years of experience and more than 2 million doors manufactured. Our production and products are certified, including ISO certificate 9001:2015 and FSC certificate. Belldinni Inc. provides prefinished interior doors with European design and American quality.
