EDISON, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to shut down for nearly four months, beloved local haven Island Spa & Sauna in Edison, N.J. is preparing to reopen its doors to guests with new safety procedures on July 16, just in time to celebrate their fifth year serving the community.
With the spa's roots in traditional communal Korean culture, there was a challenge in balancing new social distancing guidelines with the focus on family and community. "There were some sacrifices that needed to be made in our operations, like any business," said General Manager Jackie Lee. "But we are confident that our unique cultural identity in the area, guests can still feel at home and feel comfortable knowing that they are safe."
Visiting guests can expect to see very different steps upon reopening. The facility will require proper PPE for all staff and masks for customers upon entry. There will also be regular temperature checks for employees prior to each shift and customers before check-in. A symptom questionnaire and waiver will also be required for both customers and employees and there will be an ID scan per guest and employee for contact tracing. Social distancing will be regulated throughout the facility with limited capacity in all areas and features of the spa. Another key change is the temporary restriction on sauna use due to the difficulty of regulating safe distancing.
Despite the extensive changes, Island remains hopeful for what is to come as the spa transitions to the new normal.
"We are very excited to see our guests come back to our facilities after such a long and stressful lockdown. We hope we can offer you the same relaxation and comfort as before as we move forward together," says Lee.
Island Spa and Sauna is a 30,000 sq. ft. modernized Korean day spa that offers a plethora of amenities and services akin to traditional spas in South Korea. Island is committed to offering guests a new home away from home and ensuring guests will always come back and #WannaSauna.
