FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Benjamin Grote as Account Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, leading manufacturer and distributor of flexographic plate processing equipment and materials, is announced by Jonathan Brewer, Central Regional Sales Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
"Ben's strong communication skills combined with his technical aptitude will make him an asset to our corporation and our industry. He is committed to bringing exceptional service to the customers he will be managing," said Brewer.
In his new position, Ben will offer technical sales and support, including introducing new, innovative solutions and technologies to A&V customers throughout Illinois and Michigan.
Ben comes to Anderson & Vreeland with a diverse background in supply chain management. He is a graduate of Illinois State University and an MBA candidate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is currently pursuing a focus in business analytics to better understand how manufacturers can implement and execute workflow process improvements.
