SPARTA, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neale S. Godfrey, the New York Times #1 Best-Selling Author of "Money Doesn't Grow on Trees," announced the release of her 28th book; "Be Money Smart in Tough Times: For Parents and Grandparents". This ground-breaking book, written to assist parents and grandparents to raise money savvy kids in tough times, offers practical, straightforward financial literacy advice for post-pandemic fiscal resilience.
Why is this book a must-read for today's parents and grandparents?
Neale Godfrey is the definitive voice in family and kids finance. While she was President of The First Women's Bank, she created the topic by opening The First Children's Bank in 1988.
"Be Money Smart in Tough Times" comes to the rescue by reassuring parents that they can teach their kids the values and life skills needed to live in the world and, most importantly, how to be financially resilient.
- Parents feel they have failed their kids during these tough times. Kids have seen layoffs, financial insecurity, sickness, and isolation. Parents want simple and practical advice they can follow to teach kids about money.
- Kids suffer from the; "I want, I want syndrome," and parents are petrified they are raising spoiled, entitled kids.
- Teens are using the digital world of money just as they would a video game. How do you teach them about money in this new electronic world?
- The "quick money" potential of an investment in GameStop and Bitcoin is attractive for young adults. What don't they know, and what is the risk for these types of investments?
- Adult kids are returning to "Hotel Mom and Dad" and need advice on helping their older kids be financially independent.
About "Be Money Smart In Tough Times: For Parents & Grandparents"
"Be Money Smart in Tough Times" addresses three critical topics:
- The importance of raising financially responsible children and grandchildren
- Money basics for children ages 3-12
- Money matters for teens and young adults
Each topic includes rich illustrated graphics to simplify essential points, while engaging the reader with playfully designed charts to create an active learning experience. Formatted with the keen eye of a lifelong educator and gifted communicator, the book also includes frequent checklists, questions to consider, mini self and family financial literacy assessments (complete with scoring criteria), and short quizzes to keep everyone on track.
Who is Neale Godfrey?
Neale began her journey in 1972 as one of the first female executives at Chase Manhattan Bank (the world's largest bank at the time). She later became President of The First Women's Bank and founder of The First Children's Bank in FAO Schwarz. She launched her life as a ground-breaking entrepreneur in 1989, dedicated to fulfilling the need to educate kids about money.
In addition to speaking engagements, media interviews, blogging, and work as a Contributor, Neale currently serves on numerous organization advisory boards. Neale is also an Executive in Residence and Innovation Fellow at Columbia Graduate School of Business.
The softcover book retails for $15.95 and e-book versions are also available for download for $8.99. Both versions are available on Amazon and other online retailers.
Talk To Neale
As the creator for the topic of "kids and money" and the preeminent thought leader for family financial literacy, Neale Godfrey is also available for speaking engagements, media appearances, podcast interviews, and content contributions. Contact her directly at 973-714-9850 or via email at neale@nealegodfrey.com.
