TOTOWA, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® (BHRC), a premier medical spa franchise for health and beauty, is honored to open its 23rd location at 650 Union Blvd Totowa, NJ 07512 Totowa, New Jersey. To celebrate its opening, BHRC will be holding a ribbon-cutting grand opening on Thursday, February 17th, 2022, from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
Please join us for an evening of celebration and allow BHRC Totowa to introduce our new center with our "Passport to Beauty." By visiting each treatment room and learning about our service options, guests will receive a stamp to be entered to win a grand prize awarded that evening.
The evening includes catered hors d'oeuvres and a live sushi chef as well as specialty cocktails.
The first hundred guests will receive a $100 gift certificate and gift bags that include complimentary smoothies from Just Salad® Totowa as well as a free class at Orangetheory Fitness® Totowa, all located at Totowa Village, 650 Union Blvd Totowa, NJ 07512.
Be sure to come ready to purchase! Ten event-only exclusive offers will be available for BHRC's most coveted treatments.
The ribbon-cutting will be conducted by Mayor John Coiro at 6:30 pm EST.
RSVP is a must. Please call 973-500-6622 to confirm.
Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is an award-winning clinic that offers leading services for beauty and aesthetic services like Botox®, Morpheus 8®, PDO threads, laser hair removal, facials, PRP therapy, and more. The board-certified, knowledgeable staff uses state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality products for each of the different treatments that provide visible results.
As one of the few medical spa franchises available in the U.S., the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®'s business model has been the perfect diversification plan for seasoned entrepreneurs and physicians seeking a cutting-edge offering in a rapidly growing market that currently exceeds $15 billion/year. For more information about franchise opportunities, please call us at (248) 647-1989 or visit https://bhrcenter.com/medspa-franchise.
ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER®
Since 2005, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® has been the leader in the aesthetic and wellness industries for their innovative elite health and wellness programs, customizing anti-aging therapies, cutting-edge technologies, and seasoned team of industry professionals. Currently, BHRC operates 24-locations in key markets including southern California, Nevada, Florida, Texas, and now in New Jersey.
