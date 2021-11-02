FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. and BIEFFEBI have entered into a definitive agreement under which Anderson & Vreeland will be the sole distributor of the AUTOMA and UNICA lines of plate mounters in the United States and Canada. The move will exponentially increase BIEFFEBI's sales strength in North America.
"As the flexographic industry continues to grow, Anderson & Vreeland felt it was essential to meet our customers' needs by providing cost-effective plate mounting solutions for all levels of converters and operators. Our new partnership with BIEFFEBI holds great potential for our companies and the clients we serve," said Andy Gillis, Vice President of Sales & General Manager at Anderson & Vreeland.
With the addition of BIEFFEBI's robust, cost-effective product line, this partnership allows Anderson & Vreeland to serve a more diverse range of customers, from entry-level to well-experienced flexographic converters. BIEFFEBI's patented technology offers fully automated solutions that can enhance virtually every step in the operator's printing process.
Anderson & Vreeland will distribute BIEFFEBI's AUTOMA and UNICA product lines. The AUTOMA line has the latest generation of absolute precise plate mounters designed for the automatic centering of flexographic printing plates with microdots or crosses. The UNICA line is equipped with a patented rotation transmission system for the cylinders or sleeve mandrels of flexographic gearless printing presses to control and measure the tolerances of the sleeves, carriers, anilox, and plates to optimize the printing quality and speed.
The BIEFFEBI plate mounters are a direct offering from Anderson & Vreeland and are currently available on the Anderson & Vreeland website. For each client, Anderson & Vreeland will work closely with BIEFFEBI to sell, distribute, service, and maintain each piece of equipment for optimal configuration and productivity.
"We are proud to add the BIEFFEBI plate mounters to our open solutions portfolio and are looking forward to growing and developing our relationship with them. We are very excited to see where this partnership will take us in the future," added Andy Gillis.
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrating these solutions into our clients' business. We are a privately-held company with over 60 years of experience providing unrivaled customer service to the flexographic printing industry.
Further information is available on the web at https://www.andersonvreeland.com.
About Bieffebi Mounters
Bieffebi Mounters is a family-run business based in Italy that has been producing high-quality ancillary machines for the flexographic printing industry since 1955, with locations in more than 100 countries. With its mission to provide absolute quality to printers around the world, Bieffebi Mounters conducts rounds of quality control to each of its equipment to ensure the highest construction strength and reliability.
Further information is available on the web at http://www.bieffebi.it/.
