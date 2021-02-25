ALLENHURST, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bielat Santore & Company has partnered with SCORE New Jersey to present a free webinar series intended to inform hospitality industry professionals of available financing avenues that may assist in their recovery from Covid-19. This three-part webinar series will guide small businesses through the process of seeking out and securing financing for working capital, acquisition or refinancing of existing debt. The first webinar will feature a panel of banking professionals from New Jersey commercial lending institutions. The webinars are scheduled to take place at 10:00 am EST on Thursdays, March 4th, 25th and April 15th. To register, visit https://monmouth.score.org/.
Since the global pandemic began, Bielat Santore & Company has been a resource for restaurant industry professionals, making it their mission to assist the hospitality industry in a transition back to normal. In addition to their weekly "Restaurant Industry Daily Alert" email bulletins providing the most up-to-date industry news, the firm has also distributed free resources which include their "Restaurant Opening Playbook," an e-book entitled "100 Days of Darkness" and a whitepaper "Selling a Restaurant Amidst a Pandemic." Soon to be released is their newest resource, "The Little Black Book on Small Business Financing." All of these informative reference works can be found on the company's Resource Library page on their website at https://www.123bsc.com/resource-library/.
SCORE is a nationally recognized volunteer organization comprised of professionals and mentors with extensive knowledge and experience to help small businesses succeed. Their wide range of services include mentoring, hosting informative webinars and courses on various topics, an extensive collection of E-guides, blogs, videos and other educational content, workshops, roundtable discussions as well as other networking opportunities.
About Bielat Santore & Company
Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm. The company's expertise lies chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry, specializing in the sale of restaurants and other food and beverage real estate businesses. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Furthermore, the firm has secured in excess of $500,000,000 in financing to facilitate these transactions. Visit the company's website, http://www.123bsc.com for the latest in new listings, property searches, available land, market data, financing trends, RSS feeds, press releases and more.
