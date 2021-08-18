WRIGHTSTOWN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Garden State Diner, a family owned and operated Diner since 1985, has been sold according to "Diner Bob" Gillis, Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey, the sales agent for the transaction. The new proprietor is a local businessman, a well-known Halal meat processor and distributor who also owns a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York City. His plan is to completely renovate the restaurant aesthetically as well as to utilize the existing liquor license and his exceptional meats to highlight a modern concept offering great food and cocktails.
The Rotsides Family, longtime owners of the Diner, having survived the passing of one of the partners and then the closing due to the COVID Pandemic, decided to retire after a long run with the popular Diner. The (3) acre site is located at the intersection of Monmouth Road (N.J. Rt. 537) and Georgetown/Wrightstown Road in Springfield Township, Burlington County. The corner, better known as Tilghman's Corner, has been deemed an area in need of redevelopment. It is situated directly across the street from a Super Wawa with gas which is currently under construction and more strategically only (3) miles from the Joint Naval Base McGuire-DixLakehurst which employs more than 55,000 civilian and military personnel.
The new owners are in no hurry and plan a complete "gut" renovation of the restaurant which may take up to a year to complete. Although the concept is ever evolving, the restaurant will have a Mediterranean flair highlighted by their Halal processed beef, lamb and chicken along with inhouse baked breads. Keep a look out for the Grand Opening announcement!
Bielat Santore & Company, a real estate firm specializing in food & beverage related businesses and real estate, recently has spent more time on the New Jersey Diner marketplace through one of its experienced real estate agents, "Diner Bob" Gillis. Currently, Mr. Gillis has (10) diners/breakfast-lunch cafés listed for sale from Sayreville to Brigantine, NJ.
