BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When I first began in the real estate business over forty years ago, there were restaurants and bars lining the waterfront along the New Jersey coastline," states Barry Bielat of, Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey. "Now, with the exception of New Jersey boardwalk locations, few remain." Over the years, waterfront real estate became more attractive to wealthy individuals and/or real estate developers who saw the opportunity to convert a restaurant property on the water into a mansion resort for their private residence, or into a multi-unit townhouse development to create multiple 'for sale' residences with high price tags on the water.
However, there are still limited waterfront restaurant hold-outs that dot the New Jersey coast; and because of their locations and spectacular panoramic water views, many are time-stamped institutions. One such restaurant and bar, The Waters Edge, 11 Whitecap Way, Berkeley Township, New Jersey was just sold to the regional restaurant company B2 Bistro + Bar, according to Bielat, the broker for the sale. "The water is a natural attraction drawing locals and vacationers automatically to its enticing ambiance," continues Bielat.
Nestled on the Barnegat Bay, the Water's Edge is a wonderful place to meet friends and family for savory food and mouthwatering drinks. The restaurant's massive 7,000+ square foot outdoor deck, equipped with three "Tiki-Bars," a full outdoor kitchen, 23 'dock and dine' boat slips and house-owned pontoon boats scouring the bay to bring anchored boaters to land, only adds to the allure of this summertime oasis in Ocean County, New Jersey. There is even a built-in pool and pool bar for those who need to cool off on a sizzling summer day.
According to Stephen Valentine, managing partner at B2 Bistro + Bar, "We will be building a premier destination-style restaurant which will be open 365 days a year. The community is fantastic down here. This venue will have something for everyone," Valentine says. B2 Bistro's menu includes American and Mediterranean fare, including fresh seafood, burgers, steaks, wood-fired pizza, sushi and always the best craft beers on tap. Their other restaurants are in Red Bank, Point Pleasant Beach, North Brunswick, Toms River, and Reading, Pennsylvania.
About Bielat Santore & Company
Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm. The company's expertise lies chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry, specializing in the sale of restaurants and other food and beverage real estate businesses. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Furthermore, the firm has secured in excess of $500,000,000 in financing to facilitate these transactions. Visit the company's website, http://www.123bsc.com for the latest in new listings, property searches, available land, market data, financing trends, RSS feeds, press releases and more.
Media Contact
Barry Bielat, Bielat Santore & Company, 732.531.4200, bar@123bsc.com
SOURCE Bielat Santore & Company