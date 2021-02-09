ALLENHURST, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bielat Santore & Company expands their salesforce with the addition of their newest member, Mr. Alex Neff. Mr. Neff joins the firm's other salesmen, Robert Gillis, David Alvarez, and Daniel Lynch. Mr. Neff's will be responsible for new business development in both Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.
Alex is no stranger to the food and beverage business gaining experience working in both "the front and back of the house" at various restaurants since he was 16 years old. He also collected extensive knowledge in business development in the restaurant and hospitality sectors while working as a durables supply broker for a national wholesaling company, receiving several awards and accolades for his admirable work ethic and quality results.
Mr. Neff's background, combined with his family history of over 100 total years of success in the real estate business, strikes a "sales trifecta" that Bielat Santore & Company looks to take advantage of in expanding their team.
Read more about Alex Neff on Bielat Santore & Company's website at https://www.123bsc.com/meet-the-team/.
About Bielat Santore & Company
Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm. The company's expertise lies chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry, specializing in the sale of restaurants and other food and beverage real estate businesses. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Furthermore, the firm has secured in excess of $500,000,000 in financing to facilitate these transactions. Visit the company's website, http://www.123bsc.com for the latest in new listings, property searches, available land, market data, financing trends, RSS feeds, press releases and more.
